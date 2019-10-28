Firefighters battled thick, black smoke and flames rising from a New Jersey technical school late Monday afternoon.
The fire started at the Pennco Tech building on 99 Erial Road in Blackwood, New Jersey, around 4:30 p.m. Monday. SkyForce10 was over the scene as smoke and flames rose from the roof.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control shortly before 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Officials have not yet revealed the cause.
Pennco Tech is a technical school offering career training in automotive technology, medical assisting, air conditioning and heating and pharmacy technical training.
In addition to Blackwood, the school has another location in Bristol, Pennsylvania.