Thick, black smoke billowed from the roof of Pennco Tech in Blackwood, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon after a fire started around some construction material.

The fire started at the Pennco Tech building on 99 Erial Road in Blackwood, New Jersey, around 4:30 p.m. Monday. SkyForce10 was over the scene as smoke and flames rose from the roof.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control shortly before 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

Pennco Tech is a technical school offering career training in automotive technology, medical assisting, air conditioning and heating and pharmacy technical training.

In addition to Blackwood, the school has another location in Bristol, Pennsylvania.