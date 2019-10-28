Firefighters Battle Thick Smoke, Flames at Pennco Tech School in New Jersey - NBC 10 Philadelphia
The fire started at the Pennco Tech building on 99 Erial Road in Blackwood, New Jersey

By David Chang

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

     Thick, black smoke billowed from the roof of Pennco Tech in Blackwood, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon after a fire started around some construction material.

    Firefighters battled thick, black smoke and flames rising from a New Jersey technical school late Monday afternoon.

    The fire started at the Pennco Tech building on 99 Erial Road in Blackwood, New Jersey, around 4:30 p.m. Monday. SkyForce10 was over the scene as smoke and flames rose from the roof.

    Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control shortly before 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.

    Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

    Pennco Tech is a technical school offering career training in automotive technology, medical assisting, air conditioning and heating and pharmacy technical training.

    In addition to Blackwood, the school has another location in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

      

