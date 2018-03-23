Got a Pothole? PennDOT Might Just Repair It Next Week

Some of those pesky potholes plaguing the roads in the Philadelphia area could be fixed by next week, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT plans to send maintenance and contractor crews to work on more than 60 state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the department announced in a press release.

According to PennDOT, travel lanes will be restricted on the highways while the crews patch up the potholes.

Where exactly will these glorious road repairs be happening? PennDOT announced that the roadways affected are as follows:

Bucks County

U.S. 1 in Bensalem, Middletown and Falls townships

U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough

U.S. 202 in Solebury Township

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) in Bensalem Township

Route 309 in Hatfield, Hilltown and West Rockhill townships

Route 313 in East Rockhill Township and Quakertown Borough

Route 611 (Easton Road) in Nockamixon Township

Route 663 (John Fries Highway) in Milford Township

Pine Grove Road in Lower Makefield Township

Trenton Avenue in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough

Stoopville Road in Wrightstown Township

Wrightstown Road in Wrightstown and Upper Makefield townships

Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township

Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township

New Falls Road in Bristol Township

Newportville Road in Bristol Township

Almshouse Road in Warwick Township

Butler Avenue in New Britain Township

Ferry Road in New Britain Township

Bristol Road in Warrington Township

Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township

Chester County

U.S. 1 in London Grove and New Garden townships

U.S. 30 in Caln and East Caln townships

Business U.S. 30 in West Whiteland township

U.S. 202 in West Goshen and East Goshen townships

Route 41 in West Fallowfeild and Londonderry townships

Route 100 in Upper Uwchlan Township

Route 113 in West Pikeland Township

Hibernia Road in West Brandywine Township

Strasburg Road in East Fallowfield Township

Boot Road in West Goshen Township

Westbourne Road in Westtown Township

Delaware County

Interstate 95 in Upper Chichester, Ridley and Tinicum townships and City of Chester

Interstate 476 in Ridley Township and Swarthmore Borough

U.S. 13 (9th Street) in City of Chester

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships

Route 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) in Tinicum and Ridley townships and Eddystone Borough

Highland Avenue in City of Chester

Engle Street in Chester Township and City of Chester

Concord Road in Concord, Chester and Aston townships

Ridge Road in Chadds Ford Township

Bethel Avenue in Upper Chichester Township

9th Street/Ridge Road in Lower Chichester Township, Trainer Borough and City of Chester

Chelsie Road in Bethel Township

Oak Avenue/Hook Road in Upper Darby and Darby townships and Secane and Sharon Hill boroughs

Bodley Road in Chester Heights Borough

Montgomery County

Interstate 476 in Lower Merion Township

Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Schwenksville, Lower Frederick and Upper Frederick townships

Route 73 (Skippack Pike) in Skippack Township

Route 309 in Montgomery Township

Route 463 (Horsham Road) in Montgomery Township

Route 663 (Layfield Road) in New Hanover Township and Pottstown Borough

Spring Mill Road in Lower Merion Township

Wynnewood Avenue in Lower Merion Township

Farmington Avenue in Upper Pottsgrove Township

Ridge Pike in Collegeville Borough

Philadelphia

Route 3 (Chester Street)

Bustleton Avenue

Academy Road

Knights Road

Oregon Avenue

Market Street

For more information or to report a pothole, visit www.penndot.gov