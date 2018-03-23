Got a Pothole? PennDOT Might Just Repair It Next Week

Some of those pesky potholes plaguing the roads in the Philadelphia area could be fixed by next week, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PennDOT plans to send maintenance and contractor crews to work on more than 60 state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the department announced in a press release.
According to PennDOT, travel lanes will be restricted on the highways while the crews patch up the potholes.
Where exactly will these glorious road repairs be happening? PennDOT announced that the roadways affected are as follows:
Bucks County
- U.S. 1 in Bensalem, Middletown and Falls townships
- U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough
- U.S. 202 in Solebury Township
- Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) in Bensalem Township
- Route 309 in Hatfield, Hilltown and West Rockhill townships
- Route 313 in East Rockhill Township and Quakertown Borough
- Route 611 (Easton Road) in Nockamixon Township
- Route 663 (John Fries Highway) in Milford Township
- Pine Grove Road in Lower Makefield Township
- Trenton Avenue in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough
- Stoopville Road in Wrightstown Township
- Wrightstown Road in Wrightstown and Upper Makefield townships
- Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township
- Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township
- New Falls Road in Bristol Township
- Newportville Road in Bristol Township
- Almshouse Road in Warwick Township
- Butler Avenue in New Britain Township
- Ferry Road in New Britain Township
- Bristol Road in Warrington Township
- Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township
Chester County
- U.S. 1 in London Grove and New Garden townships
- U.S. 30 in Caln and East Caln townships
- Business U.S. 30 in West Whiteland township
- U.S. 202 in West Goshen and East Goshen townships
- Route 41 in West Fallowfeild and Londonderry townships
- Route 100 in Upper Uwchlan Township
- Route 113 in West Pikeland Township
- Hibernia Road in West Brandywine Township
- Strasburg Road in East Fallowfield Township
- Boot Road in West Goshen Township
- Westbourne Road in Westtown Township
Delaware County
- Interstate 95 in Upper Chichester, Ridley and Tinicum townships and City of Chester
- Interstate 476 in Ridley Township and Swarthmore Borough
- U.S. 13 (9th Street) in City of Chester
- U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships
- Route 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) in Tinicum and Ridley townships and Eddystone Borough
- Highland Avenue in City of Chester
- Engle Street in Chester Township and City of Chester
- Concord Road in Concord, Chester and Aston townships
- Ridge Road in Chadds Ford Township
- Bethel Avenue in Upper Chichester Township
- 9th Street/Ridge Road in Lower Chichester Township, Trainer Borough and City of Chester
- Chelsie Road in Bethel Township
- Oak Avenue/Hook Road in Upper Darby and Darby townships and Secane and Sharon Hill boroughs
- Bodley Road in Chester Heights Borough
Montgomery County
- Interstate 476 in Lower Merion Township
- Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Schwenksville, Lower Frederick and Upper Frederick townships
- Route 73 (Skippack Pike) in Skippack Township
- Route 309 in Montgomery Township
- Route 463 (Horsham Road) in Montgomery Township
- Route 663 (Layfield Road) in New Hanover Township and Pottstown Borough
- Spring Mill Road in Lower Merion Township
- Wynnewood Avenue in Lower Merion Township
- Farmington Avenue in Upper Pottsgrove Township
- Ridge Pike in Collegeville Borough
Philadelphia
- Route 3 (Chester Street)
- Bustleton Avenue
- Academy Road
- Knights Road
- Oregon Avenue
- Market Street
For more information or to report a pothole, visit www.penndot.gov