Huddling up after practice is a ritual for almost every athletic team, and it’s the same for Penn State Football.

But earlier this week, the huddle turned into a celebration as head coach James Franklin surprised Kyle Vasey, fifth-year senior snapper, with a scholarship. NBC Sports posted this video Tuesday afternoon on Instagram just moments after the exciting moment:





“Who’s working jobs right now?” Franklin asked.

Several players raised their hands, but Franklin focused on Vasey, who had walked on four years ago.

“Bar back and bouncer at Bar Bleu,” Vasey responded as Franklin directed his attention to him.

“What days of the week?” the head coach asked.

“Four or five days, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m,” Vasey answered.

Franklin then asked how many hours a week he was working, and Vasey said 25 to 30.

“Quit, you’re on full scholarship!” Franklin announced as he turned away in preparation for the celebration that was about to happen.

The players, still sweating from their practice, reacted quickly with jubilation and support for the hard-working senior from Hawley, Pennsylvania.

Vasey has become an important leader for the Nittany Lions, as the snapper played a part in every field goal and extra-point attempt last season.