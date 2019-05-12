Adorable Penguin Chicks Make Debut at Adventure Aquarium - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Adorable Penguin Chicks Make Debut at Adventure Aquarium

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago
The latest adorable additions to Camden's Adventure Aquarium have officially made their debut.

Penguin chicks Marina and Hubert were introduced to the public on Mother's Day, a very appropriate choice given that not one, but two moms are caring for the hatchlings.

The chicks were born to parents Kali and Tyson, but little Marina will actually be cared for by first-time foster mom Diane, according to the aquarium. That will allow Kali and Tyson to be able to take care of Hubert while making sure Marina still gets attention and motherly love.

See the totally cute penguin siblings below:
