Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Car in West Goshen

When West Goshen Police arrived at the scene, the pedestrian was dead.

By Noah Caruso

Published 1 minute ago

    A person was struck and killed by a car in West Goshen, Pennsylvania Saturday morning.

    The victim was walking on West Chester Pike and Patrick Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. when he or she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

    The scene is still under investigation by West Goshen Police, and anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Safety Division of the West Goshen Police Department.

      

