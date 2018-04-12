Paymon Rouhanifard will resign as superintendent of Camden's schools at the end of the school year. He is credited with drastically improving Camden's schools during his tenure.

The state-appointed superintendent of the Camden school district has announced his resignation.

Paymon Rouhanifard said Wednesday he will step down from the position at the end of the school year. The 36-year-old says he plans to spend more time in the city with his family.

Rouhanifard was appointed to the post by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie in 2013. He was an outsider to the school system, working for several years on Wall Street and then in the New York City and Newark public schools.

Rouhanifard is credited with turning around a district struggling with low test scores and low graduation rates. But critics say he didn't pay enough attention to traditional public schools.

It's not known when a successor to Rouhanifard will be appointed.