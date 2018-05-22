4 Charged in Deadly Stabbing of Paulsboro Man

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Paulsboro, New Jersey. As police investigate, the victim's heartbroken family is speaking out.

Four arrests have been made in the stabbing death of a young man in Paulsboro, New Jersey.



Archie Hickox, 18, Arteste Ruffin, 42 and Kishon Pierce, 18, are all charged with aggravated assault and aiding and conspiring with Archie Hickox's twin Aaron Hickox to assault Amir Tarpley, 19, of Paulsboro.



Tarpley was attacked outside his home on West New Street shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. Police responding to a report of a knife fight arrived and found Tarpley suffering from stab wounds. They also found a knife in a backyard nearby.

"They came here to his house where he was staying at and had him come out and killed my son," Tarpley's mother, MaryAnn Brooks said.



Tarpley was taken to Inspira Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed he died from stab wounds to the chest.

"He did not deserve to die like that," Brooks said. "They stabbed him in his chest. They beat him and there was a couple of them."

Tarpley's family told NBC10 he was targeted because of an argument he had with a girl. Police have not confirmed this however.

"He was a very awesome kid," Tarpley's sister, Natasha Brooks, said. "He was talented, creative. He just wanted to experience life in a good way."

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Paulsboro Police continue to investigate the incident. Charges against the four suspects may be upgraded once the investigation is complete.



If you have any information, please call Det. Michael Bielski at 856-649-9716 or Sgt. Kenneth Ridinger at 856-423-6222.

