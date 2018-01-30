A Family With Split Super Bowl Loyalties

A Northeast Philadelphia family is dealing with split loyalties under one roof. Brady Gallagher's family members are Eagles fans and Brady, who is named after former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn not Patriots QB Tom Brady, is a Pats fan. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has more on how one young fan followed a path to the dark side. (Published Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018)

