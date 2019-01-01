A former Montgomery County pastor is spending the New Year in jail. He's charged with dozens of crimes, including child abuse and child pornography. Yet the case may not be completely closed.

What to Know Jerry Zweitzig, a former pastor in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, is charged with multiple counts of child abuse and child porn.

Investigators say they found a computer with hundreds of images of a child engaging in sex acts at Zweitzig's home.

Zweitzig is currently being held on $500,000 cash bail in the Montgomery County Prison.

A former pastor of a Montgomery County church is behind bars after he was charged with child abuse and child pornography.

Jerry Zweitzig was arrested in December after detectives were alerted by a tipster. Police searched through his home in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, where they found hundreds of images on a computer depicting a child engaging in sex acts, investigators said. The victim had been assaulted while sleeping and there was evidence of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Zweitzig is charged with 200 counts of possessing child pornography as well as multiple counts of indecent assault. Investigators believe Zweitzig committed the crimes in both Montgomery and Lancaster counties and that his abuse began more than 10 years ago.

Zweitzig is the former pastor of Horsham Bible Church on Upland Avenue in Horsham. Zweitzig retired, according to his attorney, and records show that the church building was sold.

Zweitzig is currently being held on $500,000 cash bail in the Montgomery County Prison. Zweitzig’s attorney told NBC10 he has yet to see all the evidence in the case. When asked about Zweitzig’s former church and its proximity to a pre-school, the attorney said the charges have nothing to do with the church.

If you have any information on Zweitzig, please call the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.