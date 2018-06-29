Part of Busy Rte. 202 Buckles in Friday's Heat - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Part of Busy Rte. 202 Buckles in Friday's Heat

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    202 Buckles in the Heat

    Part of busy Route 202 buckled in Friday's extreme heat, PennDOT said. The result was a traffic mess.

    Even though the worst of the heat wave hasn't hit yet, Friday was still sweltering enough to pop up the pavement.

    A part of Route 202 near King of Prussia buckled in the heat late Friday afternoon. Two pieces of pavement pushed up at a seam, forming a small but impassable tent. 

    The cause was extreme heat conditions, according to a PennDOT spokesman.

    The buckle happened on the southbound lanes near Henderson Road. Cars had to creep onto the shoulder to avoid it, and the result was a traffic mess that lasted throughout rush hour.

    Crews expected to be on the scene into Friday evening.

      

