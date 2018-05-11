'Parks On Tap' Returns to Philadelphia for Third Year

Parks on Tap, Philadelphia’s traveling beer garden, returns to Philadelphia for its third consecutive summer with seven additional parks.

The partnership between Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Fairmount Park Conservancy and Avram Hornik of FCM Hospitality helps create an outdoor bar-like setting at different parks around the area. Parks on Taps changes venue every week until September 30, 2018, making it the longest season to date.

This week, Parks on Tap will be hosted at Campbell Square, which lies in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. To find out the weekly location, go to Parks on Tap's website here.



The initiative aims to engage the community and give back to the neighborhood parks by allocating a portion of the proceeds for their use.

Everyone can find something to do at Parks on Tap, as they serve food, beer, wine, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages in a welcoming outdoor environment that has comfortable chairs, hammocks, and clean bathrooms. The organization also offers great family friendly activities and weekly programs at each location.

The hours of operation are as follows:

Wednesday & Thursday – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday – 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday – 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed on Monday & Tuesday with exception of some holidays.

Along with Parks on Tap, Center City District Sips also returns this summer to Philadelphia bars and restaurants for its weekly Wednesday happy hours.



