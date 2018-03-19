Students, parents, and alumni of Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware are planning to protest the firing of Cindy Mann, the school's principal. The Archdiocese fired Mrs. Mann for "insubordination," but parents think there's a different reason she was fired.

So many girls and their families took to the front of their Wilmington Catholic high school Monday morning that police had to shut down the street.

Most of the demonstrators wore pink as they peacefully gathered in front of Padua Academy on North Broom Street in support of fired principal Cindy Mann around 8 a.m. Monday.

The event was dubbed as "Pink Shoe Power" walkout in honor of the pink shoes Mann says she wears as a sign of female empowerment. Some off the girls held signs in support of Mann who was abruptly removed Friday. She was the head of school at Padua since the 2009-10 school year.

Police closed the 900 block of North Broom Street in front of the all-girls school around 9 a.m.

No word on when the demonstration may wrap up but some of the protesters vow to remain outside throughout the day.

Monday's demonstration followed similar protests outside Sunday Mass.