PPA Announces Return of Free Saturday Parking

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is bringing back a perk for drivers looking for a place to park their car while doing some holiday shopping.

From now through New Year's Day, meter and kiosk parking will be free throughout the city every Saturday after 11 a.m. In addition, drivers will be able to pay a flat rate to park in select garages between 11 a.m. and midnight.

"We want to encourage shoppers to come downtown and experience all the wonders and conveniences of holiday shopping in center city and any of our bustling commercial districts throughout the city," PPA Executive Director Scott Petri said in a statement. "Our aim is to generate more commerce and make it as convenient as possible for shoppers."

Drivers wishing to park in a garage can do so by asking the garage management office for an $8 validation ticket at the following locations:

AutoPark at Independence Mall

AutoPark at Olde City

Parkade on 8th

AutoPark at Jefferson

AutoPark at Gallery Mall

Family Courthouse Garage

Parking restrictions in residential areas will still be enforced.