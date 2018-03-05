With spring only a few weeks away, why not defrost from the nasty winter weather by taking a stroll through warm tropical jungles, temperate forests, and lush woodlands that host the world's most beautiful plants?

The 2018 annual Philadelphia Flower Show is being held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year's theme highlights the interplay between horticulture and water. Dubbed "Wonders of Water," the show puts fanciful 30-foot waterfalls in the spotlight just as much as the flora that surround them.

Show hours are 9:10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the last entry at 5:00 p.m. The Convention Center is at N. 12th & Arch streets in Center City Philadelphia.