PHOTOS: Fans Rally in Philly at Eagles 'Road to Repeat' Bus

Fan messages of encouragement pushed the Birds to their first Super Bowl win, and the bus collecting those encouraging messages was back to collect more as the Eagles take the 'Road to Repeat' through New Orleans.



NBC10 once again teamed up with AAA and NBC Sports Philadelphia to help get fans ready for the game with the Eagles' "Road to Repeat" bus tour through Philadelphia.



The double-decker bus is wrapped in Eagles colors and allows fans to write messages on the side and grab some free Eagles swag and cheer cards. It's a good way to get pumped up ahead of the best-of-one battle between the defending World Champion Eagles and the New Orleans Saints.



You can also follow the bus' journey on Twitter - @Road2VictoryBus.