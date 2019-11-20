PHL Among Most Expensive, Worst Big Airports, New Reports Find - NBC 10 Philadelphia
PHL Among Most Expensive, Worst Big Airports, New Reports Find

PHL ranked No. 8 on a list of the most expensive airports in the country, placing it with John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and San Francisco International Airport

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    Philadelphia International Airport ranks among some of the most expensive big airports in the United States and the worst in terms of reliability, value and convenience, according to two new reports.

    PHL ranked No. 8 on a list of the most expensive airports in the country, placing it with John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and San Francisco International Airport. The most expensive airport was Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

    The Points Guy, a travel blog, determined the rankings by taking into account the average price of domestic airfare, baggage-cart rental prices, parking fees, the cost of an Uber from the city center and what a customer can expect to pay for a small Starbucks coffee.

    To read more about how Philadelphia International Airport ranks among others in the U.S., go to PBJ.com.

