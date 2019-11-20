More likely get to your destination on time by traveling on the right days.

When You Fly Could Keep You From Dealing With Delays

Philadelphia International Airport ranks among some of the most expensive big airports in the United States and the worst in terms of reliability, value and convenience, according to two new reports.

PHL ranked No. 8 on a list of the most expensive airports in the country, placing it with John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and San Francisco International Airport. The most expensive airport was Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The Points Guy, a travel blog, determined the rankings by taking into account the average price of domestic airfare, baggage-cart rental prices, parking fees, the cost of an Uber from the city center and what a customer can expect to pay for a small Starbucks coffee.

