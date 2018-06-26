There's a new exhibit on display at the Philadelphia International Airport celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' 2018 world championship victory.

Next time you travel, don’t miss the Eagles photo exhibit, available to ticketed passengers in Terminals A-East. The exhibition highlights past championship teams and Eagles NFL Hall of Famers.

The experience also provides the excitement and emotions felt by players on the buses during the Super Bowl championship parade down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The photo display debuted Tuesday as part of the list of Wawa Welcome America events.



It will be on display through June, 2019.