The snow has moved out but there's still an overnight freezing threat. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has the details.

More than 126,000 customers are without power and an overnight freezing threat remains after the region's second nor'easter in less than a week dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of our area, caused hundreds of accidents that left drivers stranded for hours, and hospitalized a New Jersey teacher after she was struck by lightning during thundersnow.



As of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 126,436 power outages were reported in our area. The heavy, wet snow combined with 25 to 35 mph winds and gusts up to 40 mph to bring down branches and power lines throughout the region. Some of those outages were also left over from Friday’s storm.

The snow began moving out around 5 p.m. Wednesday and was gone completely by 8 p.m. Temperatures will remain below freezing overnight and there won’t be much melting. Use caution if you’re heading out Thursday morning due to possible slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks. Thursday will be windy and chilly with a brief snow shower possible. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.

Hundreds of schools were closed Wednesday and many will remain closed or open two hours late Thursday as the region recovers. All Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools will open on a two-hour delay Thursday.



Check here for a full list of school closings and delays.



If you are planning to fly out of Philadelphia Thursday, check to make sure your flight hasn’t been canceled.

The storm moved in Tuesday night and continued overnight into Wednesday morning. It reached its peak midday with heavy periods of snow, low visibility, thundersnow and lightning that injured at least one woman.

The storm also caused hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles throughout the area as vehicles were stranded on both major roads and backroads. Drivers heading west on the Schuylkill Expressway were stuck in traffic for more than three hours after two trucks jackknifed.

The highest snow totals were seen in Richboro, Bucks County with 16 inches of snow. Broomall, Delaware County had a foot of snow, Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County had 10.5 inches while Greenville in New Castle County had 10.4 inches.



