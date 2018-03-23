 Weekend Weather: Chilly With a Chance of Showers - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Weekend Weather: Chilly With a Chance of Showers

By Bill Henley

9 PHOTOS

51 minutes ago

After another wild weather week that featured a nor'easter that dumped significant snow on much of the region, a calmer weekend is on tap. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley has your preview.
