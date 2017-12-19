Former Phillies Ace Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi, are getting in the giving spirit by donating their $9.75-million Missouri mansion and 100 acres of land to a nonprofit that runs camps for children with special needs and chronic illnesses.

Former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, have donated their $9.75 million mansion in Branson, Missouri, to charity.

The home on Table Rock Lake will be given to Camp Barnabas, a nonprofit organization in southwest Missouri.

The organization helps individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses.

"Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it," Hamels, who now pitches for the Rangers, said. "Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way."

Photos: Cole Hamels Donates Missouri Mansion

The 32,000-square-foot mansion will be the largest gift in the history of Barnabas, according to a press release by the Hamels Foundation.

The Hamels began building the mansion in 2012 when he was still with the Phillies. It went up for sale in August of this year. The home sits on 104.7 acres of land with more than 1,700 feet of shoreline along Table Rock Lake.

"Our mission is to change lives through disability ministry, and we've been strategically looking for ways to expand our ministry outside of a summer camp," said Jason Brawner, CEO of Camp Barnabas. "We have no doubt this gift will allow us to do just that."

You can see more photos of the mansion on its posting on Realtor.com here.

Top Sports Photos: Falcons and Buccaneers in Tampa

