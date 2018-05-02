A New Jersey farm has taken its state's love for pork roll to a whole new level — by turning it into ice cream.

Windy Brow Farms in Sussex County has created a "Taylor ham ice cream" flavor (as it's called in the northern part of the state), part of the farm's new "Only in Jersey" ice cream collection.

Knowing that ice cream made only from pork roll would be pretty unpalatable, managing partner Jake Hunt added a French toast/maple element to the ice cream, creating a "really good balance of super sweet and super salty," according to NJ.com.



For those Jerseyans who can't get out to Sussex, Hunt says you can create your own pork roll ice cream: simply chop up and caramelize pork roll, pop it in the oven and pan-fry it, then toss it with cinnamon and sugar. Then make maple ice cream with local maple syrup, and mix in pieces of challah bread.

The "Only in Jersey" collection was created to celebrate Cow's Brow Creamery being part of the farm for five years. It will feature a Jersey-inspired flavor for each year.

The pork roll ice cream will be available at least until the end of July, Hunt says. Flavors for the collection are scheduled be introduced every three to four weeks, and will include blueberry, sweet corn and tomato pie.