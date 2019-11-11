Track Repair Leads to Emergency PATCO Schedule

What to Know Emergency rail repairs have PATCO trains operating on a special schedule Monday.

The agency is using a single track between the Ferry and Broadway stations.

Commuters should expect a slower commute.

PATCO riders should be prepared for a slower commute Monday morning.

Testing found a defect in a piece of track between PATCO’s Ferry and Broadway stations in New Jersey, the transit agency connecting South Jersey to Center City Philadelphia said.

Trains in both directions are operating on a special schedule Monday as the agency single tracks trains. Expect “delays throughout the morning rush hours,” PATCO said.

Trains are departing in the Philly direction every 10 minutes during the morning rush. The plan is to have trains depart every 10 minutes toward New Jersey for the afternoon commute.

“The rail has not broken, but it must be repaired so that a break does not occur,” PATCO said on its website Monday. “A crew is on site now and trains will need to single-track around the work area.”

PATCO didn’t offer an exact timetable for when the repairs can be made.