The PATCO Speedline is changing its overnight service from every 45 minutes to every hour. Also, trains will only stop at only six stops. The agency is citing safety.

What to Know PATCO is stopping overnight Owl Service to half of its stations in South Jersey and Philadelphia.

The agency is citing safety as a big reason for having fewer overnight trains and stops.

The new changes go into effect Monday.

Sorry night owls.

Citing safety as a top priority, PATCO is stopping overnight train service to half of its stations in Philadelphia and South Jersey and running trains less often.

Owl Service speed line trains will now run every 60 minutes instead of every 45 minutes from midnight to 4:30 a.m. on weekdays and from 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on weekends, PATCO and its parent company, the Delaware River Port Authority, announced Monday.

Besides fewer trains transporting people between Philadelphia and South Jersey, the agency will now be serving less than half of its 13 stations. From 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on weekends, the Ashland, Haddonfield, Westmont, Collingswood, City Hall, 9/10th & Locust and 12/13th & Locust stations will be closed, PATCO said. The 9/10th & Locust Station in Center City Philadelphia will continue to be closed at midnight per the existing schedule.

The agency says there will be an increased presence of police officers at the six stations (Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry, Broadway, 8th & Market and 15/16th & Locust Stations) that will remain open and on the overnight trains.

“Safety and security are a top priority at PATCO,” agency general manager John D. Rink said. “The Owl Service adjustments increase and maintain a safe and comfortable travel experience for our owl riders.”

PATCO didn’t specifically cite any incidents for the Owl Service change. Earlier this year, however, a woman passed out on an otherwise empty PATCO train early in the morning was sexually assaulted. A South Jersey man was charged in that incident.

“There’s safety in numbers, having more riders together on trains and in stations provides greater security and better police coverage,” DRPA/PATCO Police Chief John L. Stief said. “We evaluated ways to increase our police presence throughout the system during the owl hours. These service modifications allow us to do just that.”

The overnight service changes begin at midnight Monday. Regular service will resume at 4:30 a.m. from 15th/16th & Locust and Lindenwold each weekday morning with regular service from Lindenwold starting at 5 a.m. on weekends, PATCO said.

PATCO suggested visiting its website for schedule changes, including new Saturday departures to work with New Jersey Transit River Line service at the Broadway Station in Camden.