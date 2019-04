An overturned tractor trailer underneath an overpass on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is leading to delays near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Overturned Tractor Trailer Leads to Traffic Delays Near Art Museum

UP NEXT

An overturned tractor trailer near the Philadelphia Museum of Art is causing traffic delays in the area.

The vehicle overturned underneath the overpass along the 2300 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Wednesday. Traffic is backed up near the scene of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.