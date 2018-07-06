Plan to leave some extra time if you’re planning on taking an evening cruise on Interstate 76 next week.

Temporary overnight lane closures are scheduled for the Schuylkill Expressway between the Blue Route (Interstate 476) and the Belmont/Green Lane interchanges in Montgomery County as the state continues a project to repair large traffic signs throughout Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

Lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights until 5 a.m. the following mornings, weather permitting.

The repairs are a part of a more than $2-million federally-funded project to repair large traffic signs, PennDOT said.

Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in October, but until then drivers can find an updated list of road closures and scheduled road maintenance for the Philadelphia region by checking out the District Six Traffic Bulletin.