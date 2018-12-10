Apartment Building Goes Up in Flames, Displaces Dozens

Dozens of people were forced out into the cold as an Overbrook apartment building went up in flames Monday morning.

What to Know Firefighters battle fire and ice for hours as Overbrook Gardens apartments burn for hours.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. More than 50 residents were forced out of their homes.

Firefighters and residents sought warmth.

A massive fire broke out early Monday in a West Philadelphia apartment building, sending dozens of people out into sub-freezing temperatures as firefighters battled the flames for hours.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. at the Overbrook Gardens apartments at North 63rd and Jefferson Streets in the city's Overbrook neighborhood.

Residents quickly heard alarms blaring and ran out with whatever they could hold, residents told NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal.

"When I opened up the door I smelled the smoke in the hallway, that's when I knew it was time to get up out of there," said Dwayne Vinson, who grabbed his cat Missy and fled.

Firefighters also went door to door making sure the building was evacuated before they also had to evacuate the building due to concerns that the upper floors would collapse.

The fire quickly grew to a five-alarm response with more than 180 firefighters working through the morning to bring the fire under control. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

About 57 people were displaced from the four-story apartment building. An American Red Cross shelter was set up at the nearby Commodore John Barry Elementary School. And, SEPTA buses were brought in to keep displaced residents and pets warm.

Displaced by Massive Fires, Overbrook Residents Try to Stay Warm

The American Red Cross and the Philadelphia Office of Emergency and Management have set up a warming center for displaced residents of the Overbrook Gardens apartment complex. The occupants of the apartment complex were placed on SEPTA buses and sent to Commodore John Barry Elementary School. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Flames continued to pour from the upper floors of the building as of 6:15 a.m. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management asked that people avoid the area and expect traffic troubles.

SEPTA is detouring its Route 10 trolley and Route 31 bus service around the scene.

Salt trucks were bought in to de-ice streets and PECO crews worked to restore power, which was knocked out to more than 1,200 customers.

First Alert Traffic: Massive Fire Closes Roads in Overbrook

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington is reporting closures in the area of 63rd and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood due to a massive apartment fire. SEPTA is also dealing with detours. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Ice coated firefighters at the scene. Firefighters were mandated to take shifts battling the flames so that they could warm up, the fire department said.

"Great work by our firefighters... they stayed in there probably longer than we would like, from a firefighters safety perspective... to knock on doors, in some cases, force open doors," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. "We did everything we could to search as many apartments, get as many people out as we could."

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.