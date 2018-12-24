If you want to avoid the Black Friday shopping crowds today, go to the Blue Cross RiverRink,where Winterfest opens today. For opening day, they will stay open until 1am. This opening day is a great way to kick off the holiday season!

What to Know Some area attractions will be open on Christmas for anyone looking for a non-traditional holiday.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of alternative Christmas fun.

Looking for an alternate plan this Christmas?

Here are a nine fun things you can do around the Philadelphia region that don’t involve all the normal holiday traditions and that are open to the public.

Go Ice Skating at the BlueCross RiverRink

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest in Penn’s Landing is celebrating 25 years with plenty of family-friendly fun from 1 to 8:30 p.m. on Christmas. You can hit the ice rink (skate rental is $10 for a 90-minute session and $4 to skate) along the Delaware River or just sip some hot chocolate in The Lodge or play some video games in the kids’ area. You can even rent your own cabin!

Being ________ at Christmas at the National Museum of American Jewish History

That blank is an intentional move by the Old City American Jewish history museum as they welcome anyone from “Snowy. Jewish. Happy. Caring. Buddhist. Generous. Family. Creative. Friendly. Sparkly.” to fill in the blank from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum at 5th and Market streets has a full day of activities on tap including movies, storytime, face painting and crafts. The price of admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The museum food services won’t be open so people are encourage to bring their own food.

Christmas Underwater at the Adventure Aquarium

From hippo and penguin feedings to a scuba-diving Santa, the Adventure Aquairum is letting the underwater (and on land) world come alive on Christmas. They even are having it snow inside with the Let It Snow program.

The Camden, New Jersey, aquarium is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas. Tickets are $29.99 per adult at $21.99 per child.

Get Colorful at the Crayola Experience

The Easton, Pennsylvania, museum dedicated to crayons in Easton, Pennsylvania, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas featuring Handmade Holidays and free admission for teachers on Winter Break thanks to the Teachers’ Big Break program.

A Movie and Chinese Food

With so many blockbusters and awards season darlings now in theaters, it’s the perfect time to go out and catch a movie on Christmas. Many are theaters have showings of Aquaman, Bumblebee, Holmes & Watson, Mary Poppins Returns, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Vice and other movies showing throughout the day and night.

Fandango has up-to-date movie listings.

And, if you want to grab a bite before or after the flick, call your local Chinese restaurant, which may be open for some tasty hot eats.

Go Bowling

Lucky Strike on Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia is open from 5 p.m. to midnight. Take the family after Christmas dinner or just plan a night out with some friends.

Besides bowling, Lucky Strike also features food, a full bar, table tennis, shuffleboard, billiards, dart boards and more.

Take a Winter Walk Along the Beach

Be it the Jersey shore or Delaware beaches, there are miles of FREE walks to be had this time of year along the coastlines. With dry and crisp conditions expected, it will be the perfect day for it.

Take a Christmas Stroll at Longwood Gardens

The gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a Longwood Christmas. The garden Railway (perfect for the kids), Organ Sing-Alongs and the Open Air Fountain Show will all be taking place.

Tickets (starting at $16 for children 5-18 up to $30 for adults) can be purchased online.

Get Historical With Washington’s Crossing

A tradition nearly 250 years in the making. The annual re-enactment of then General George Washington’s 1776 Christmas crossing of the Delaware River takes place at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Washington crossing, Pennsylvania, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event is FREE and features reenactors (including Washington himself) in full revolutionary gear marching and then crossing the river.