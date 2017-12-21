The Philadelphia Carriage Company plans to end its business in the next year after being cited for dismal conditions at its horse stables.

One of Philadelphia's two remaining horse-and-carriage companies agreed to end operations at the end of 2017 after city officials had asked a judge to issue a cease-and-desist order, the city said in a statement Thursday.

Philadelphia Carriage Company agreed to close down its horse-drawn carriage operations and give its horses to a caretaking facility, the city said.

"The City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Carriage Company have reached an agreement that provides for the safe and humane transfer of all of PCC’s horses to a responsible, humane caretaking facility that specializes in the rescue of draft and carriage horses," according to a statement from a spokeswoman for Mayor Jim Kenney's office. "The Law Department is exceptionally pleased that this matter was able to be resolved amicably, quickly, and with the best interest of the public and the horses in mind."

That leaves only 76 Carriage Company operating carriage rides, which tours Old City.

76 Carriage Company owner Michael Slocum declined to discuss his company's operations when reached by phone Thursday. He would not say how many horses are owned and used by the company to pull carriages.

PETA, the animal welfare activist group, applauded the agreement that ends the company's operations Dec. 31.

"This company has illegally forced sick horses to haul heavy carriages day in and day out without a license for six months," PETA senior vice president Dan Mathews said in a statement. "As these horses finally head to retirement at a rescue group, PETA thinks that Philadelphians and tourists alike will see that horse-drawn carriages have no place in the 21st century."

Philadelphia Carriage Company's end is rooted in a Aug. 25, 2017 "notice of violations and intent to cease operations" filed by the Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) of Philadelphia after an inspection of the company's stable at 500-506 North 13th St.

The city agreed to make all arrangements for the pick up and transportation of the company's horses from the stable to a caretaking facility, according to a settlement between the city and company. The transfer is expected to take place within the next 10 days.