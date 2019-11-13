Delibrations are taking place in the trial of a man accused of helping his cousin kill three young men in Bucks County and bury their bodies. NBC10's Stephanía Jiménez has the details.

What to Know Sean Kratz goes on trial Wednesday in the 2017 Bucks County farm killings.

Kratz is accused of helping his cousin kill four young men and bury them at the farm. He faces criminal homicide counts in three killings.

Kratz stunned prosecutors and victims' relatives last year in turning down a plea deal that would have helped him avoid the death penalty.

A jury will now decide the fate of 22-year-old Sean Kratz, the man accused of helping his cousin kill three young men on their family's suburban Pennsylvania farm more than two years ago.

Kratz is charged with three counts of homicide, plus conspiracy, robbery, abuse of a corpse and possession of a weapon. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Exclusive Confession Recordings Detail Bucks County Murder Spree

His cousin and alleged conspirator, Cosmo DiNardo, pleaded guilty last year to the murders and received four consecutive life sentences.

Trial to Begin for Accused Killer in 2017 Bucks County Slayings

Sean Kratz, a man accused of killing three men on a farm in Bucks County in 2017, is expected to take the stand in his own trial, which gets underway Wednesday. Prosecutors say Kratz and his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, lured the men to the farm with an offer to sell them drugs. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

On Wednesday morning, victims' loved ones poured into the Bucks County courthouse in Doylestown despite the bitter cold outside. Inside the courtroom, they filled an entire section behind prosecutors. On Kratz's side sat only his mother, Vanessa Amodei, and an unidentified young man.

Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley told the jury there are five possible verdicts they could reach under Pennsylvania's homicide statute: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

It took him more than an hour to read their instructions. After lunch, the jury came back with several questions for the court, including a request to rewatch a 20-minute clip of Kratz talking to his mother.

In the tape, recorded in 2018 while Kratz was in police custody, he appeared flustered and overwhelmed by his interrogation. He repeatedly erupted into sobs as his mother both comforted him and pressed him to them the truth.

"You need to be as honest and clear as you can be," Amodei said in the tape. "F--- family. Your family put you in a position you shouldn't be in."

Kratz went on to describe his cousin as a "lunatic" and "psychopath." He said he can't sleep while in jail, that his legs hurt. Most of all, he was confused by what DiNardo told police and what actually happened.

"I just want to cry," he said to his mother.

"You can't bring them back," she responded at point, referring to the victims. "But you can give them justice. They deserve that."

Kratz has been on suicide watch since Friday, which is standard for capital cases in Pennsylvania. Both he and DiNardo were expected to testify during the trial but neither took the stand.

Prosecutors last week described the killings as “one of the most horrific days in Bucks County history.”

During opening arguments, prosecutors and Kratz’s defense team presented two very different versions of what happened in July 2017 when the victims — 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick — were killed.

Kratz and DiNardo were on a “mission to kill, rob and bury bodies,” Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler said during opening statements. “It was one of the most horrific days in Bucks County history.”

Prosecutors argued that Kratz and DiNardo worked in tandem over the course of several days to lure the victims to DiNardo’s family farm under the guise of selling them marijuana.

Photo credit: NBC10

There, all four were shot to death. Three of the victims’ bodies were doused in gasoline and burned in a makeshift pig roaster, according to confession tapes obtained exclusively by NBC10. Click here to hear and read the grisly confessions.

Kratz’s lawyer, A. Charles Peruto Jr., offered an opposing view. He described his client as having a low IQ and being “preyed upon by a psychopath.”

“The evidence will show that all four would be dead with or without Sean Kratz," he said.

Jurors also heard from Tom Meo’s mother, who recounted calling police when her son went missing. Later in the afternoon, they were shown ATVs Dean Finocchiaro, DiNardo and Kratz rode shortly before Finocchiaro died.

Timeline: Murder of 4 Men in Bucks County

The bloodbath started on July 5, 2017 when Jimi Taro Patrick, DiNardo’s former classmate, attempted to buy cannabis from DiNardo. Instead, he was shot in the back and buried just 10 feet from where he died.

Two days later, DiNardo orchestrated another marijuana deal that allegedly involved Kratz. The cousins were meant to steal Finocchiaro’s money and maybe even kill him. It wouldn’t be the first time DiNardo did that, he told Kratz, according to his confession.

“He wanted me to rob him in the woods and shoot him, take his money,” Kratz said in his confession tape. “I just couldn’t do it.”

Except that he did shoot, Kratz went on to say in his confession.

"[DiNardo] gave me a signal — a hand gesture as a gun," Kratz said in therecording. "I kinda was hesitant. I pulled the gun out. I aimed it in the air, closed my eyes and fired a shot."

Finocchiaro collapsed to the ground. DiNardo took the gun away from Kratz and fatally shot the dying Finocchiaro. Kratz vomited shortly after the bloodshed, he previously told police.

The two remaining murders happened that same day. Tom Meo and Mark Stargis showed up at the farm to buy pot and never left. It would take several days and countless man hours for investigators to find their bodies and piece together what happened.