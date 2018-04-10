Shooter Stands Over Bleeding Young Father, Empties Pockets

A young father was shot in the back then robbed as he was on the sidewalk bleeding. His family doesn't understand why it happened.

A shooter stood over a young father and went through the bleeding man’s pockets, leaving just change on the Philadelphia sidewalk before making his escape.

The 21-year-old victim, known by family and friends as “Diddy,” had just wrapped up playing video games at a friend’s house and had called his mother to let her know he was on the day home when a gunman shot him around 1:30 a.m. along the 4800 block of N 5th Street in the Olney neighborhood.

A bullet struck Diddy in the back. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim managed to text his mother while on the way to the hospital, family said.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooter stood over Diddy and emptied his pockets.

“The shooter was seen leaning over the victim’s body and reaching into his pockets,” Small said.

Police found coins on the sidewalk. It wasn’t clear what the robber took.

Diddy was just four blocks from his house, family told NBC10. He has a 2-year-old daughter.

"He's a good, funny, loving person... That's why I don't understand what happened, how it happened," the victim's brother Rafiq Parker said.