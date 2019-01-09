3 Officers Hurt During Two-State Chase on I-95

Two police officers and a state trooper were injured after a homicide suspect led a chase on Interstate 95 through two states Wednesday.

The chase started in Delaware, but Pennsylvania State Police soon joined in after the suspect crossed state lines, officials said. The pursuit caused a crash on northbound I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport involving cruisers from both agencies.

At least two Wilmington Police Department officers and one Pennsylvania state trooper were injured in the crash. The injuries were non-life threatening, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A SEPTA bus traveling north on Oregon Avenue at Broad Street was hit by the car that was being chased by police, the transportation agency said. One person on the bus was hurt, but not seriously, while a person in the car was also injured. It was unclear if the person in the car was the driver.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of around 12:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that it was two Wilmington Police Department officers and one Pennsylvania State Police trooper that were injured in the crash.