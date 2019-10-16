A veteran Philadelphia police officer is off the job after being charged internally with stalking and harassment.

On Monday, Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said she has suspended Officer Robert McDonald Jr. for 30 days with the intent to dismiss after the Internal Affairs Division charged with 22-year veteran officer with stalking and harassment.

The stalking and harassment allegations stem from incidents this past spring and summer, police said. A news release from the police department didn’t reveal any details about the allegations.

McDonald, 45, most recently worked for the 15th Police District. IAD officers arrested him Wednesday, police said.

It is unclear if McDonald has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. NBC10 has reached out to the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, which represents Philadelphia officers, but has yet to get statement.