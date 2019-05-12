Gunfire Erupts as Driver Drags, Rams Philly Police Officers

Gunfire erupted as a driver dragged a Philadelphia police officer before ramming his car into another in North Philadelphia. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Gunfire erupted as an attempted good deed by Philadelphia police officers turned violent when a stranded driver tried to take off, dragging one officer before crashing his car into another on the Temple University campus.

Two highway patrol officers were trying to help a man with a flat tire when they stopped his car on Broad Street around 10:50 p.m., Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinnebrew said.

One of the officers approached the black Toyota sedan, but smelled what he thought could be marijuana, the captain said. As he began talking with the male driver, the man started moving around, which is when the officer spotted what he thought was a gun on his waistband.

At the same time, the officer's partner started coming around the car, which is when the man accelerated and dragged the first officer "a few feet up the block," Kinnebrew said. The man kept driving until he crashed into a nearby SEPTA Police vehicle with a SEPTA Police officer inside, the captain said.

The first officer's partner caught up to the driver and struggled with him, firing twice and striking him in the forearm, Kinnebrew said. Despite being shot, the suspect got loose and ran away before being arrested in an alley by another responding officer.

The man is currently in the hospital in stable condition, Kinnebrew said. The officer who was dragged suffered some cuts and bruises and did not have to go to the hospital while the SEPTA officer suffered non-life-threatening head injuries.

Police are still searching for the alleged gun, Kinnebrew said.