What to Know Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers and a retired officer are accused of fighting a deputy at a restaurant in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.

Paul Seeger, a retired officer, his wife Cindy Caine, an off-duty officer, and Frank Bonett, another off-duty officer, were all arrested.

Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the incident.

Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers as well as a retired officer were arrested following a fight with a deputy at a Florida restaurant, investigators said.

The incident took place at the Crabby Bill’s Restaurant on 401 Gulf Boulevard in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, Tuesday around 11 p.m. Deputies responded to the business after receiving a report of a domestic battery.

When deputies arrived they found Paul Seeger, a 51-year-old retired Philadelphia police officer, pushing his wife, Cindy Caine, a 44-year-old Philadelphia police officer, investigators said. The deputy approached the couple as they argued near an intersection.

Seeger allegedly walked away as the deputy told him multiple times to stop.

When the deputy grabbed Seeger’s arm, he resisted while Caine pushed the deputy’s arm away, police said.

Frank Bonett, a 44-year-old Philadelphia police officer, then approached the deputy, threatened him, removed his shirt, clenched his fists and began cursing at him, according to investigators.

Police say both Seeger and Bonett continued to approach the deputy in an angry and hostile manner despite more warnings. The deputy then used an electronic control weapon on Seeger but it was ineffective, according to investigators.

Seeger then allegedly took a combative stance but the deputy managed to take him down to the ground, leading to a violent struggle between the two. Seeger was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody, police said. Responding deputies also arrested Bonett and Caine.

Seeger is charged with domestic battery and resisting an officer with violence. Caine is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer while Bonett is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the incident. Caine and Seeger were also allegedly uncooperative during the investigation.