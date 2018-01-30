Police say an off-duty officer shot a driver who was allegedly trying to run over people in South Philadelphia. NBC10's Cydney Long has the latest details.

Police have identified a Virginia man who was shot and killed after he allegedly intentionally struck a pedestrian with his car and then attacked an off-duty officer who confronted him.



Police say Khalil Lawal, 31, of Arlington, Virginia, was driving a black Honda Civic south on Broad near Marconi Plaza around 7:30 a.m. He then made a left onto Bigler Street and struck a man who was exiting his parked car. Investigators say it appears Lawal did this intentionally.

Police say Lawal continued driving east on Bigler before making a U-turn and returning toward the intersection of Broad and Bigler near Marconi Plaza. As he approached the intersection, a Good Samaritan used his truck to block his path, according to investigators. The Good Samaritan told Lawal he had struck a pedestrian. Lawal then allegedly chased the Good Samaritan on foot before walking back to his Honda.



As Lawal walked back to his vehicle, an off-duty detective who witnessed the incident approached him and identified himself as an officer, police said. Police say the detective told Lawal to get on the ground. They also say they obtained surveillance video showing the detective drawing his department-issued weapon and Lawal, who was around 6-foot tall and weighed around 250 pounds, charging at him.

"They got into a violent struggle where the male struck the detective several times," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Police say several shots were fired during the struggle as Lawal tried to disarm the officer.

"All we heard was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. A lot of shots," a witness told NBC10. "And people running and scurrying around. It was really scary. There was even a baby seat in the car so that was scary too."



Lawal, who police don't believe was armed, was shot in the torso, legs and face during the scuffle. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.



The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for head and shoulder injuries. He was later released. The pedestrian who was struck by the suspect's vehicle was also treated at the hospital and later released.

Police say they would not immediately release surveillance video that is part of the investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Ross said that he had "concerns" about the incident.

"I do have some concerns about the shooting, in particular whether all the shots were necessary," Ross said. "Right now we're canvassing the neighborhood for more video and additional witnesses."

Ross also addressed initial reports that Lawal was targeting multiple pedestrians with his car.

"Right now we have not been able to confirm this at all," Ross said. "The only thing we know is of this one incident at this point in time that we are still investigating."

Police also don't believe the incident was a case of domestic terrorism.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police at 216-683-1866.

