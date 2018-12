Three homes at 48th Street and Central Avenue in Ocean city caught fire early Thursday sending smoke over the nearby Atlantic Ocean. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A fire tore through beachfront homes in a Jersey Shore beach community early Thursday.

The flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. at 48th Street and Central Avenue in Ocean City, Ocean City police said.

Three houses were consumed by flames as firefighters spent hours trying to get the fire under control.

Some firefighters stood on dunes spraying water on the fire as smoke rose over the Atlantic Ocean.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Expect road closures in the area throughout the day.