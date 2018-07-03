NJ Nursing Home Evacuated After Air Conditioning Malfunction

A nursing home in New Jersey had to be evacuated after an air conditioner malfunctioned on Monday afternoon, officials said. Jen Maxfield reports.

A nursing home in New Jersey had to be evacuated after an air conditioner malfunctioned on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Fifty patients and residents had to be relocated after the mishap at the Inglemoor Center in Englewood out of an abundance of caution on the 90-degree day, according to the company that runs the center.

The center said that transportation has already been arranged for those who had to be cleared out and that family members are being notified of the change.

"We are fully prepared for situations like these and have a thorough and effective plan for any situation in which patients require relocation," the company said in a statement.

It's not clear whether anyone was injured. Emergency crews were at the scene assisting with the evacuation.