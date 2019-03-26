Health officials at Temple University now believe they have a handle on this Mumps outbreak. They are encouraging those on campus to get vaccinated. Temple will hold a mass vaccination clinic on campus Wednesday and Friday. The number of cases tied to the school is now at 105.

The number of suspected cases of mumps tied to Temple University increased to more than 100, officials announced Tuesday.

There are now 17 confirmed and 88 probable cases of the mumps tied to Temple, bringing the total to 105, according to Dr. Steven Alles of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Alles also said they have seen on average five additional cases of mumps per day at the school.

The university has 40,000 students and more than 4,500 staff. The North Philadelphia school is offering free vaccinations to students and staff this Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mitten Hall's Great Court on 1913 North Broad Street. Hundreds of booster shots have already been given to students.

A Drexel University graduate student is believed to have the disease, Dr. Sabir Sahu, the school's Dean of Students, said in an email message to students on Friday. The student lives off-campus.

In Montgomery County, there were 20 suspected cases of the infection as of Friday afternoon. Dr. Richard Lorraine, the county's medical director, said none of the cases have been confirmed positive through laboratory testing at this point.

Among the probable cases are two students: a high schooler from Abington Senior High and an elementary student from North Wales. Both districts sent home letters to parents warning them to be on the lookout for symptoms.

Mumps can be easily spread among people in close quarters through kissing, the sharing of cups and fluids or competing in sports, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Swelling in a person's salivary glands causes puffy cheeks, a signature feature of the disease.

It can take nearly two weeks for mumps symptoms to manifest in an infected person. There is no cure for the virus, but the vaccine has an 88 percent chance of preventing a new infection, the CDC says.

The vaccine's effectiveness can wane over time, however, meaning a booster shot may be necessary to keep up the body's defenses against the virus. Philadelphia health officials previously said that may be why the number of cases is blooming.