Philadelphia responded to a group of about 200 teens walking on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

What to Know Four teens were arrested after a crowd of up to 500 people gathered on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Police said the crowd had been pushed out of an overcrowded free skating event at a local roller rink.

SkyForce10 was above the scene as some of the teens started fighting and chasing after each other.

At least four people were arrested after hundreds of teens were pushed out of an overcrowded event at a roller skating rink on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police told NBC10 a free skating night was taking place at the Rolling Thunder Skating Rink on the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. Police also said the rink never notified them of the event.

The crowd soon became so large that many of the teens were pushed out of the rink, according to investigators.

Up to 500 teens then began walking up and down the Boulevard around 8 p.m. SkyForce10 was over the scene as some of the teens began fighting and chasing after one another. One of the teens was also maced by another person, police said.

Police responded to the scene. Three of the teens were arrested for disorderly conduct while one teen was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at a police car, investigators said.

Both the Wawa on Tyson Avenue and the Boulevard as well as the McDonald's restaurant at Cottman Avenue and the Boulevard were closed due to the disturbance.

One police car was damaged. No other vehicles or property were damaged however and no major injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.