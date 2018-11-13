What to Know A police officer shot a man who was armed with a gun in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night, according to investigators.

A police officer shot a man who was armed with a gun in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night, according to investigators.

Police say the unidentified man was holding a gun on the 8700 block of Crispin Street at 7:14 p.m. A responding officer fired one shot, striking the man in the abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition. No officers were injured during the incident and the man’s gun was recovered, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

