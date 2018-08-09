Two people were killed and four others were hurt in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia.

What to Know A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday nights left 2 people dead and injured 4 others.

Police say the suspect was inside a light-colored minivan that fled the scene.

"It's absolutely, utterly ridiculous to see stuff like this on the streets of our city," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Two people were killed while four others were injured following a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.



The six victims were standing on the southeast corner of 12th and Huntingdon streets around 9:50 p.m. when a gray or silver minivan drove by. At least one gunman inside the van then fired at least 11 shots before the vehicle fled the scene.

"From the evidence out here it appears to be a large caliber weapon, possibly a high-powered rifle," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

All six people were struck in the shooting. Niesha Cooper, 34, and Averill Davenport, 32, died a short time later at Temple University Hospital, police said.

Four other victims, ranging in age from 27 to 51, were taken to the hospital. A 30-year-old man was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.



"We have no idea what this is about," Ross said. "All we know is this is another example of senseless violence."

Police obtained surveillance video of the shooting. They continued Thursday to search for the suspect or suspects.



"This is the United States of America. You shouldn't have this anywhere," Ross said. "It's absolutely, utterly ridiculous to see stuff like this on the streets of our city."

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Philadelphia Police.