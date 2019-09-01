A man and two Philadelphia police officers were injured in a car crash minutes after a shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

The ordeal began around 7:15 p.m. when an unidentified gunman shot a 19-year-old man twice in the right leg, twice in the left leg and once in the right buttock on the 1400 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

The driver of a black Dodge picked the victim up and began driving him to the hospital. Two 22nd District police officers driving on North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue spotted the black Dodge traveling at a high speed and began to pursue it. As the officers continued, they were involved in a crash with a Gray Kia.

The shooting victim, the two officers and the driver of the Kia were all taken to Temple University Hospital. The shooting victim is currently in critical condition. The officers and driver of the Kia are all stable.

The shooting was one of several to occur in Philadelphia over Labor Day Weekend. So far at least six people have been killed and several others injured in the city between Friday and Sunday.