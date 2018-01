SkyForce10 was over the scene Monday night as a fire spread to three row homes in North Philadelphia.

The fire started on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street and spread to a vacant row home as well as two occupied row homes. SkyForce10 captured wires sparking as firefighters battled the flames.

Neighboring homes were evacuated and firefighters were able to place the flames under control. No injuries were reported.



Officials are investigating the cause.