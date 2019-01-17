An officer was struck in the hand by a ricochet bullet after police shot a dog in North Philadelphia.

The incident took place Thursday on 5th and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia where investigators say a dog bit a probation officer. At least one officer who responded to the scene opened fire, shooting and killing the animal.

A bullet then ricocheted and struck the hand of one of the officers. Police have not yet confirmed whether it was the probation officer or the police officer who was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.