Bleeding from a gunshot wound, a North Philadelphia man still managed to wrestle and apprehend a home invader with help from his three pit bulls who jumped into action and attacked the suspect, police said.

The 30-year-old victim and another resident were inside their home on the 2600 block of North Reese Street at 8:43 p.m. when two men, one of whom was armed, entered and announced a robbery, according to investigators.

The homeowner wrestled one of the suspects to the floor while the other suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. The homeowner was shot once in the left thigh and the gunman fled the scene.

Despite his injury, the homeowner continued to wrestle with the other suspect. As the two struggled, the homeowner’s three pit bulls attacked the suspect, biting him in the legs and head.

“The dogs actually helped their owner who was struggling and wrestling with one of the perpetrators,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police arrived at the home and both the victim and suspect were taken to the hospital where they are both stable. Small told NBC10 blood from both men was found at the crime scene. The dogs and the second resident in the home were not injured during the incident and nothing was stolen.

The first suspect was last seen running north on 5th Street from Lehigh Avenue, police said. Police have not released a detailed description of him but said he was wearing dark-colored clothing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.