Driver Intentionally Crashes Into 6 People Following Fight in North Philly, Police Say

The driver suffered head and facial injuries. He's charged with aggravated assault.

By David Chang

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Six people are in the hospital and a driver is in custody after he intentionally drove into a group of people following a fight in North Philadelphia, police said.

    A 44-year-old man was involved in an altercation on 16th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to investigators. The man got inside a Gray Buick Century and allegedly crashed into a group of people on purpose.

    A 37-year-old man suffered a head injury and trauma to the body, a 17-year-old girl suffered injuries to the left hip and leg, a 19-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, a 42-year-old man suffered head injuries, a 28-year-old man suffered injuries to his left arm and a 40-year-old woman injured her left shoulder.

    The 37-year-old man is in critical condition while the 28-year-old man and 40-year-old woman are stable. The conditions of the other three victims remain unknown.

    The 44-year-old driver also suffered head and facial injuries. He was taken into custody at Hahnemann Hospital and charged with aggravated assault. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

      

