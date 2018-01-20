Woman Stabbed to Death at North Philadelphia Cemetery

A woman was stabbed to death at a North Philadelphia cemetery early Saturday evening.

The 33-year-old woman was at the New Cathedral Cemetery on the 3700 block of North Front Street at 6:30 p.m. when she was attacked by an armed suspect.

The suspect stabbed the woman three times in the left side and then took her to St. Christopher’s Hospital, according to police. The woman was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m. and the suspect was arrested.

Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity but say he or she knew the victim.

