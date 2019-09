Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a North Philadelphia building near Temple University.

The three-alarm fire started at a vacant building on 16th and Oxford streets Monday around 9:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. An alert was sent out to Temple University students to avoid 16th and Oxford streets as firefighters continue to battle the flames.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

