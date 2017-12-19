Thief Steals Paralyzed Man's Wheelchair-Accessible Van

A thief stole a wheelchair-accessible van from a Northeast Philly man who was paralyzed after a shooting three years ago.

Police are searching for the thief or thieves who stole a paralyzed man’s wheelchair-accessible van outside a North Philly auto repair shop.

Daniel Torres, 24, is paralyzed after being shot in the neck three years ago. After the shooting, Torres used a wheelchair-accessible van to get around.

While the van is normally parked in front of his house, due to transmission problems it was taken to a mechanic on the 1800 block of Clementine Street last week. Five days later Torres and his mother Maria Esquelin received a call from the shop, informing them that the van had been stolen.

“Oh my God my reaction was just like somebody stabbed me in my heart,” Esquelin said.

For Torres, the van is more than just transportation. It’s a way for him to connect to the outside world.

“Without that car, I’m here all day in this bed,” he said. “This room.”

Esquelin told NBC10 it would take her three years to save enough money to buy a new van.

“I just want them to bring the van back,” she said. “It’s been really hard for us. Really hard for a single mother to try to help my son for him to be comfortable.”

After becoming paralyzed, Torres fell into a depression and was advised by counselors to spend more time out of the house, making the van necessary for his emotional wellbeing.

“It wasn’t just a car,” Torres said. “It meant a lot just for me to get out the house. Instead of my daughter just seeing me in here, in the bed or the chair, she could see me outside in the park.”

If you would like to contact the family to provide help or donations, please call 267-549-2359. If you have any information on the theft, please call Philadelphia Police.

