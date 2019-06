Debris fell from four vacant homes in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on June 11, 2019.

Four vacant properties collapsed in a Montgomery County city Tuesday.

The row homes tumbled along the 1000 block of Willow Street in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the Norristown Fire Department said. Bricks, wood, glass and other debris fell to the ground.

No one was hurt, firefighters said.

The exact cause of the collapse wasn’t revealed.